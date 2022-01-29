Poly Propylene Glycol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polypropylene glycol or polypropylene oxide is the polymer of propylene glycol. Chemically it is a polyether. The term polypropylene glycol or PPG is reserved for low to medium range molar mass polymer when the nature of the end-group, which is usually a hydroxyl group, still matters. The term “oxide” is used for high molar mass polymer when end-groups no longer affect polymer properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Poly Propylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6806295/global-poly-propylene-glycol-2022-2028-766

Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Poly Propylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Poly Propylene Glycol market was valued at 1803 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2212.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PPG Average Mn ~200-1500 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Poly Propylene Glycol include KKPC, Mitsui Chemical, BASF, Dow, AGC, Shell, Covestro, Ineos and Sanyo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Poly Propylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PPG Average Mn ~200-1500

PPG Average Mn ~1500-3000

PPG Average Mn above 3000

Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Intermediate

Solvent

Skin Care and Cosmetics

Others

Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Poly Propylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Poly Propylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Poly Propylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Poly Propylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KKPC

Mitsui Chemical

BASF

Dow

AGC

Shell

Covestro

Ineos

Sanyo Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Zhejiang Huangma

Zibo Yunchuan Chemical

Sungda Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-poly-propylene-glycol-2022-2028-766-6806295

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Poly Propylene Glycol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Poly Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Poly Propylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poly Propylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Poly Propylene Glycol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poly Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poly Propylene Glycol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poly Propylene Glycol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Outlook 2022

Poly Propylene Glycol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Poly Propylene Glycol Market Insights, Forecast to 2027