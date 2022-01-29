Poly Propylene Glycol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Poly Propylene Glycol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Polypropylene glycol or polypropylene oxide is the polymer of propylene glycol. Chemically it is a polyether. The term polypropylene glycol or PPG is reserved for low to medium range molar mass polymer when the nature of the end-group, which is usually a hydroxyl group, still matters. The term “oxide” is used for high molar mass polymer when end-groups no longer affect polymer properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Poly Propylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:
- Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Poly Propylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Poly Propylene Glycol market was valued at 1803 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2212.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PPG Average Mn ~200-1500 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Poly Propylene Glycol include KKPC, Mitsui Chemical, BASF, Dow, AGC, Shell, Covestro, Ineos and Sanyo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Poly Propylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PPG Average Mn ~200-1500
- PPG Average Mn ~1500-3000
- PPG Average Mn above 3000
Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Intermediate
- Solvent
- Skin Care and Cosmetics
- Others
Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Poly Propylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Poly Propylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Poly Propylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Poly Propylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- KKPC
- Mitsui Chemical
- BASF
- Dow
- AGC
- Shell
- Covestro
- Ineos
- Sanyo Chemical
- Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical
- Zhejiang Huangma
- Zibo Yunchuan Chemical
- Sungda Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Poly Propylene Glycol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Poly Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Poly Propylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Poly Propylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poly Propylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Poly Propylene Glycol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poly Propylene Glycol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poly Propylene Glycol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poly Propylene Glycol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
