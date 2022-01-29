Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

As a white waxy solid, CHDM is an important organic chemical raw material. Its molecular formula is C8H16O2 and its molecular weight is 144.21. CHDM has two isomers, namely, cis and trans. The trans proportion structure is relatively symmetric, the lattice structure is regular, the lattice energy is high, the melting point is high, and the heat resistance of the product is good. When it is used in the production of pet products such as PETG, the higher the trans proportion is, the higher the heat resistance of the pet will be.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market was valued at 518 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 756 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cis/Trans Ratio: 35:65 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) include Eastman, SK Chemicals, Kangheng Chemical and Feixiang Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cis/Trans Ratio: 35:65

Cis/Trans Ratio: 50:50

Others

Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

SK Chemicals

Kangheng Chemical

Feixiang Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

3.8

