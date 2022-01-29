GABA Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

GABA (?-aminobutyric acid) is a four carbon non-protein amino acid that is widely distributed in plants, animals and microorganisms. As a metabolic product of plants and microorganisms produced by the decarboxylation of glutamic acid, GABA functions as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain that directly affects the personality and the stress management. A wide range of traditional foods produced by microbial fermentation contain GABA, in which GABA is safe and eco-friendly, and also has the possibility of providing new health-benefited products enriched with GABA. Synthesis of GABA is catalyzed by glutamate decarboxylase, therefore, the optimal fermentation condition is mainly based on the biochemical properties of the enzyme. Major GABA producing microorganisms are lactic acid bacteria (LAB), which make food spoilage pathogens unable to grow and act as probiotics in the gastrointestinal tract.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GABA in global

Global GABA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global GABA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five GABA companies in 2021 (%)

The global GABA market was valued at 83 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 124.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microbial Fermentation (Feed Grade) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GABA include Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical, Sino Biotek, Zhejiang Yiwan Bio, Shanghai Richen, Luckerkong, Qandr Biology and Bloomage Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GABA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

