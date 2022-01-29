Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRTP composites has the advantages of high mechanical strength, light weight, easy formation of complex shapes, good processability, recyclability and other advantages.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121805/global-glass-fiber-reinforced-thermoplastic-composite-market-2022-2028-87

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite market was valued at 5783.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Roving Glass Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite include BASF, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, DuPont, Solvay, Hexion and Celanese, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Roving Glass Fibers

Chopped Glass Fibers

Yarn Glass Fibers

Others

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transport

Electro and Electronics

Construction

Sport and Leisure

Others

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

DuPont

Solvay

Hexion

Celanese

RTP

SI Group

Sumitomo Bakelite

Evonik

Daicel

Kolon

Denka

Mitsui Chemical

Prime Polymer

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

Quadrant Group

Xiamen LFT Composite Plastic

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121805/global-glass-fiber-reinforced-thermoplastic-composite-market-2022-2028-87

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermo-Plastic (GFRTP) Composite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/