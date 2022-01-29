High Temperature Polyamides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyamides are probably the most successful polymers in the field of highly technical applications. In the past few decades, we have witnessed the introduction of nylon as a replacement for metals and thermosetting materials in many applications in all industrial sectors. As is well known, nylon is a primary choice for applications at high temperatures, due to its excellent thermal resistance. In general, high temperature polyamides should have a heat resistance temperature of more than 200 degrees Celsius.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Temperature Polyamides in global, including the following market information:

Global High Temperature Polyamides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Temperature Polyamides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Temperature Polyamides companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Temperature Polyamides market was valued at 2300.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3668.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PA6T Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Temperature Polyamides include DuPont, DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray, BASF, Evonik and Genius and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Temperature Polyamides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Temperature Polyamides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Temperature Polyamides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PA6T

PA9T

PA46

Others

Global High Temperature Polyamides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Temperature Polyamides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Components

Electrical and Electronic

Machinery

Others

Global High Temperature Polyamides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Temperature Polyamides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Temperature Polyamides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Temperature Polyamides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Temperature Polyamides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Temperature Polyamides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

DSM

EMS-GRIVORY

Solvay

Mitsui Chemicals

Kuraray

BASF

Evonik

Genius

Kingfa

