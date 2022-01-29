2,3 Butanediol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids. It occurs naturally upon the fermentation of sugarcane molasses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,3 Butanediol in global, including the following market information:

Global 2,3 Butanediol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2,3 Butanediol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 2,3 Butanediol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2,3 Butanediol market was valued at 81 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 98.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content 90%-95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2,3 Butanediol include Lanzatech, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, Yancheng Huade Biological and Glory, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,3 Butanediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,3 Butanediol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2,3 Butanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content 90%-95%

Content?95%

Global 2,3 Butanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2,3 Butanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Solvent

Food and Beverage Additive

Others

Global 2,3 Butanediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2,3 Butanediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2,3 Butanediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2,3 Butanediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2,3 Butanediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 2,3 Butanediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanzatech

Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

Yancheng Huade Biological

Glory

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2,3 Butanediol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2,3 Butanediol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2,3 Butanediol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2,3 Butanediol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2,3 Butanediol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2,3 Butanediol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2,3 Butanediol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2,3 Butanediol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2,3 Butanediol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2,3 Butanediol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2,3 Butanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,3 Butanediol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,3 Butanediol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,3 Butanediol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,3 Butanediol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,3 Butanediol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Content 90%-95%

