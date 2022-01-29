Graphite Fluoride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fluoride in global, including the following market information:

Global Graphite Fluoride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Graphite Fluoride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Graphite Fluoride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Graphite Fluoride market was valued at 198.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 263.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphite Fluoride include Daikin Industries, Central Glass, Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical, Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials, Nanjing XFNANO Materials and ACS MATERIAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphite Fluoride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

Global Graphite Fluoride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

Lubricating Oil Additive

Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

Others

Global Graphite Fluoride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Graphite Fluoride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Graphite Fluoride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Graphite Fluoride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Graphite Fluoride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin Industries

Central Glass

Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

Nanjing XFNANO Materials

ACS MATERIAL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphite Fluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Graphite Fluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Graphite Fluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Graphite Fluoride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Graphite Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Graphite Fluoride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphite Fluoride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Graphite Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Graphite Fluoride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Graphite Fluoride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Graphite Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fluoride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphite Fluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphite Fluoride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

