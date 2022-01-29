Back Grinding Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

BGT(Backside Grinding Tape) is used to protect the wafer surface during back grinding after the IC is formed on the wafer. Attached on the circuit surface, it prevents damages to the circuit surface and pollutions to the wafer surface and improves the grinding accuracy of the wafer. Especially, it can perfectly protect the wafer pattern surface and the chip during the manufacturing process with its excellent physical and chemical properties. With developments of jumbo-sized and thinned wafer and high-bumped wafer, the function required to the BG tape are (1) low contamination levels, (2) highly close contact to wafer-, and (3) easiness of peeling.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Back Grinding Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Back Grinding Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Back Grinding Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Back Grinding Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Back Grinding Tapes market was valued at 213.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 302 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UV Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Back Grinding Tapes include Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Nitto, LINTEC, Furukawa Electric, Denka, D&X and AI Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Back Grinding Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Back Grinding Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Back Grinding Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

UV Type

Non-UV Type

Global Back Grinding Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Back Grinding Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Standard

Standard Thin Die

(S)DBG (GAL)

Bump

Global Back Grinding Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Back Grinding Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Back Grinding Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Back Grinding Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Back Grinding Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Back Grinding Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Nitto

LINTEC

Furukawa Electric

Denka

D&X

AI Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Back Grinding Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Back Grinding Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Back Grinding Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Back Grinding Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Back Grinding Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Back Grinding Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Back Grinding Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Back Grinding Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Back Grinding Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Back Grinding Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Back Grinding Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Back Grinding Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Back Grinding Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Back Grinding Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Back Grinding Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Back Grinding Tapes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

