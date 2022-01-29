Sodium Hyaluronate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a naturally occurring polymer found throughout the body. HA is vital for maintaining the function of healthy tissue, and can be used for a variety of applications.In this report we include Hyaluronic Acid Sodium Injection for Beauty industry and Therapy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Hyaluronate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Sodium Hyaluronate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Hyaluronate market was valued at 367.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1196.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microbial Fermentation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Hyaluronate include Bloomage Biotech, Shandong Focuschem Biotech, Fufeng Group, Shandong Awa Biopharm, China Eastar Group, Kewpie, Contipro, Seikagaku and HTL Biotechnology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Hyaluronate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microbial Fermentation

Animal Tissue Extraction

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic

Medicine

Food

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Sodium Hyaluronate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Hyaluronate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Hyaluronate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Sodium Hyaluronate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Bloomage Biotech

Shandong Focuschem Biotech

Fufeng Group

Shandong Awa Biopharm

China Eastar Group

Kewpie

Contipro

Seikagaku

HTL Biotechnology

Fidia Farmaceutici

