GRP & GRE Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five GRP & GRE Pipe companies in 2021 (%)

The global GRP & GRE Pipe market was valued at 4197.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6048.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GRP & GRE Pipe include Future Pipe Industries (FPI), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), AMIBLU, Farassan, Fibrex, Lianyungang Zhongfu, Hengrun Group, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory and Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Municipal

Agricultural Irrigation

Industrial

Other Applications

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GRP & GRE Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GRP & GRE Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies GRP & GRE Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies GRP & GRE Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

AMIBLU

Farassan

Fibrex

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Hengrun Group

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Graphite India Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyester

