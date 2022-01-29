Ferrotitanium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ferrotitanium is a ferroalloy composed of titanium and iron, with occasional trace carbon. It was first discovered in 1798 by W. Gregor and was partially purified by H. Moissan in 1895. The alloy is highly reactive with nitrogen, oxygen, carbon and sulfur, forming insoluble compounds. It has low density, high strength and excellent corrosion resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ferrotitanium in global, including the following market information:

Global Ferrotitanium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ferrotitanium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ferrotitanium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ferrotitanium market was valued at 240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 320.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ferrotitanium 35% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ferrotitanium include Global Titanium, AMG Superalloys UK, Arconic, Metalliage, VSMPO-AVISMA, Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant, Mottram, Cronimet and ZTMC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ferrotitanium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ferrotitanium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ferrotitanium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ferrotitanium 35%

Ferrotitanium 70%

Others

Global Ferrotitanium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ferrotitanium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel Stabilizer

Molten Metal Additive

Others

Global Ferrotitanium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ferrotitanium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ferrotitanium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ferrotitanium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ferrotitanium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ferrotitanium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Global Titanium

AMG Superalloys UK

Arconic

Metalliage

VSMPO-AVISMA

Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant

Mottram

Cronimet

ZTMC

Bansal Brothers

OSAKA Titanium

Guotai Industrial

Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy

Hengtai Special Alloy

