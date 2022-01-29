Nickel Niobium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Niobium is used as an additive in nickel-, iron- or cobalt-based superalloys. It not only has a high melting point of 2468?C, but is also resistant to corrosion and oxidation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Niobium in global, including the following market information:

Global Nickel Niobium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nickel Niobium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nickel Niobium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nickel Niobium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nickel Niobium 60% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel Niobium include H.C. Starck, COMETAL, S.A, KBM Affilips, Westbrook Resources, AMG Superalloy, Metalink, Reading Alloys Inc and Kennametal Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nickel Niobium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel Niobium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Niobium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nickel Niobium 60%

Nickel Niobium 65%

Others

Global Nickel Niobium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Niobium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nickel-based Superalloys

Special Nickel Steels

Others

Global Nickel Niobium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Niobium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel Niobium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel Niobium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel Niobium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nickel Niobium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

H.C. Starck

COMETAL, S.A

KBM Affilips

Westbrook Resources

AMG Superalloy

Metalink

Reading Alloys Inc

Kennametal Inc

