Nickel Niobium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Niobium is used as an additive in nickel-, iron- or cobalt-based superalloys. It not only has a high melting point of 2468?C, but is also resistant to corrosion and oxidation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Niobium in global, including the following market information:
- Global Nickel Niobium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Nickel Niobium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Nickel Niobium companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nickel Niobium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nickel Niobium 60% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nickel Niobium include H.C. Starck, COMETAL, S.A, KBM Affilips, Westbrook Resources, AMG Superalloy, Metalink, Reading Alloys Inc and Kennametal Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nickel Niobium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nickel Niobium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nickel Niobium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nickel Niobium 60%
- Nickel Niobium 65%
- Others
Global Nickel Niobium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nickel Niobium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Nickel-based Superalloys
- Special Nickel Steels
- Others
Global Nickel Niobium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nickel Niobium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nickel Niobium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nickel Niobium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Nickel Niobium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Nickel Niobium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- H.C. Starck
- COMETAL, S.A
- KBM Affilips
- Westbrook Resources
- AMG Superalloy
- Metalink
- Reading Alloys Inc
- Kennametal Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nickel Niobium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nickel Niobium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nickel Niobium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nickel Niobium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nickel Niobium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nickel Niobium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nickel Niobium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nickel Niobium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nickel Niobium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nickel Niobium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nickel Niobium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Niobium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Niobium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Niobium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Niobium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Niobium Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nickel Niobium Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Nickel Niobium 60%
