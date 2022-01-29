2-Methylresorcinol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Methylresorcinol is a slightly yellow crystalline powder. In cosmetics and personal care products, both Resorcinol and 2-Methylresorcinol are typically used in the formulation of hair dyes and colors. Resorcinol is also used in other hair and skin care products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Methylresorcinol in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 2-Methylresorcinol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Methylresorcinol market was valued at 74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 121.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Methylresorcinol include VKG, Zhejiang Dragon Chemical Group, League Chemicals, Atul, Jiangsu Dingye Pharmaceutical, Ycmerit, Huahong Chem and Jiangsu Lycra Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Methylresorcinol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Hair Dyes

Others

Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Methylresorcinol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Methylresorcinol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Methylresorcinol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 2-Methylresorcinol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VKG

Zhejiang Dragon Chemical Group

League Chemicals

Atul

Jiangsu Dingye Pharmaceutical

Ycmerit

Huahong Chem

Jiangsu Lycra Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Methylresorcinol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Methylresorcinol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Methylresorcinol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Methylresorcinol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Methylresorcinol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Methylresorcinol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Methylresorcinol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Methylresorcinol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Methylresorcinol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

