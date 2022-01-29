High Carbon Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High Carbon Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
High carbon steel wire is popularly known as black wire. It is a drawn steel wire which is manufactured from quality wire rods with high carbon content. With a wide range of usage, black wire plays a vital role in many industries from automobile and construction to engineering industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Carbon Wire in global, including the following market information:
- Global High Carbon Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global High Carbon Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five High Carbon Wire companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Carbon Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Carbon Wire include Bekaert, GLOBAL STEEL WIRE, Steelgroup, KÜNNE Group, Gustav Wolf, Suzuki Garphyttan, Wrexham Wire, WireCo World Group and Usha Martin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Carbon Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Carbon Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Carbon Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-alloy
- Alloy
Global High Carbon Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Carbon Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Spring
- Wire Rope
- Others
Global High Carbon Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Carbon Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Carbon Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Carbon Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Carbon Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies High Carbon Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bekaert
- GLOBAL STEEL WIRE
- Steelgroup
- KÜNNE Group
- Gustav Wolf
- Suzuki Garphyttan
- Wrexham Wire
- WireCo World Group
- Usha Martin
- Dorstener Drahtwerke
- RAJRATAN
- DSR
- GEORGANTAS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Carbon Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Carbon Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Carbon Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Carbon Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Carbon Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Carbon Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Carbon Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Carbon Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Carbon Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Carbon Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Carbon Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Carbon Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Carbon Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Carbon Wire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Carbon Wire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Carbon Wire Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global High Carbon Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
