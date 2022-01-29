High Performance Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High performance plastics differ from standard plastics and engineering plastics primarily by their temperature stability, but also by their chemical resistance and mechanical properties, production quantity, and price.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Performance Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global High Performance Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Performance Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Performance Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Performance Plastics market was valued at 28010 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 41660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fluoropolymers (FPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Performance Plastics include Dupont, Sabic, Solvay, Daikin, DSM, 3M, Kaneka, Arkema and Dongyue, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Performance Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Performance Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Performance Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fluoropolymers (FPS)

High-performance Polyamides (HPPA)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Sulfone Polymers

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Other

Global High Performance Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Performance Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Medical

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Others

Global High Performance Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Performance Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Performance Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Performance Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Performance Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Performance Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

Sabic

Solvay

Daikin

DSM

3M

Kaneka

Arkema

Dongyue

Evonik

Celanese

Ube Industries

Sumitomo

Sichuan Chenguang

AGC

Toray

Polyplastics

Saint-Gobain

Kureha

DIC

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Juhua Group

BASF

HaloPolymer

Shin-Etsu

RTP Company

Ueno Fine Chemicals

Flontech

Nylacast

Prochase Enterprise

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Performance Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Performance Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Performance Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Performance Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Performance Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Performance Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Performance Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Performance Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Performance Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Performance Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Performance Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Performance Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Performance Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Performance Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Performance Plastics Companies

