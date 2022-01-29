High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
High Purity Sulfuric Acid is mainly produced and handled for application in the manufacture of electronic semiconductors and for reagent grade applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Sulfuric Acid in global, including the following market information:
- Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five High Purity Sulfuric Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Purity Sulfuric Acid market was valued at 286 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 444.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
G2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Sulfuric Acid include BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Asia Union Electronic Chemicals, Kanto Chemical, Avantor, KMG Electronic Chemicals, Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical, Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics and Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Purity Sulfuric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- G2
- G3
- G4 and G5
Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor
- LCD Panel
- Crystal Silicon Solar Cell
Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Sulfuric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Sulfuric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Sulfuric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies High Purity Sulfuric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Asia Union Electronic Chemicals
- Kanto Chemical
- Avantor
- KMG Electronic Chemicals
- Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical
- Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics
- Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
- Runma Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Sulfuric Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Sulfuric Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Sulfuric Acid Companies
