Silica Aerogel Blanket Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on Silica Aerogel Blanket incorporate aerogel particles into ultra-thin, flexible nonwovens with superior insulating properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silica Aerogel Blanket in global, including the following market information:

Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five Silica Aerogel Blanket companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silica Aerogel Blanket market was valued at 514 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1140.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 5mm Thickness Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silica Aerogel Blanket include Aspen Aerogels, Cabot Corporation, Aerogel Technologies, Nano High-Tech, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech, Active Aerogels, Enersens, Jios Aerogel Corporation and Guizhou Aerospace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silica Aerogel Blanket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 5mm Thickness

5mm to 10 mm Thickness

Above 10mm Thickness

Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building Insulation

Oil & Gas Consumables

Transportation

Aerospace & Defence Materials

Other

Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silica Aerogel Blanket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silica Aerogel Blanket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silica Aerogel Blanket sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Silica Aerogel Blanket sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aspen Aerogels

Cabot Corporation

Aerogel Technologies

Nano High-Tech

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Active Aerogels

Enersens

Jios Aerogel Corporation

Guizhou Aerospace

Shenzhen Aerogel Technology

Aerogel UK

Xiamen Nameite

IBIH

Jinna Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silica Aerogel Blanket Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silica Aerogel Blanket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silica Aerogel Blanket Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silica Aerogel Blanket Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silica Aerogel Blanket Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silica Aerogel Blanket Companies

4 Sights by Product

