Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex is effective defoamer in water-based systems. Currently, the Complex used in the industry use higher fatty alcohol with carbon number from 12 to 36. Since the supply of higher fatty alcohol is influenced by the supply of higher Fatty alcohol, the market of Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex is still in developing stage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex in global, including the following market information:

Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex companies in 2021 (%)

The global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex market was valued at 79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 92 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex include Kemira, SIXIN, ZenEarth, JLK Industries, Sanyo Chemical, TRIO, Oren, Foshan Nanhai Datian and PMC Ouvrie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthesis

Natural

Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Papermaking

Food

Waste Water Treatment

Cooling Towers

Other

Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kemira

SIXIN

ZenEarth

JLK Industries

Sanyo Chemical

TRIO

Oren

Foshan Nanhai Datian

PMC Ouvrie

Bussetti

Synalloy

Calvary

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Higher Alcohol Fatty Acid Ester Complex Product Type

