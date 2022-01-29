Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether is a colorless liquid.Hydroxybutyl vinyl ether uses and applications include: Reactive diluent for radiation-curable coatings; comonomer in specialty coatings manufacturing; monomer for tackifying adhesives; functional monomer for weathering-resistant and radiation-curing paints.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) market was valued at 28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 41 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Normal Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) include BASF, Ashland, Hubei Xinjing and Chongqing RICI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Normal Product
- Customized Product
Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fluroresin
- Modifiers
- Others
Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Ashland
- Hubei Xinjing
- Chongqing RICI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxybutyl Vinyl Ether (HBVE) Players in Global Market
