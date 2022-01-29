Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate is most often abbreviated as MDI, is an aromatic diisocyanate. Three isomers are common, varying by the positions of the isocyanate groups around the rings: 2, 2′-MDI, 2,4′-MDI, and 4,4′-MDI. MDI reacts with polyols in the manufacture of polyurethane.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) in global, including the following market information:

Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) market was valued at 17410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21640 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymeric MDI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) include Wanhua, BASF, Huntsman, Covestro, DOW, Tosoh and Kumho Mitsui, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymeric MDI

Pure MDI

Modified MDI

Others

Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Elastomers

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wanhua

BASF

Huntsman

Covestro

DOW

Tosoh

Kumho Mitsui

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Product Type

