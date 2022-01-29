Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate is most often abbreviated as MDI, is an aromatic diisocyanate. Three isomers are common, varying by the positions of the isocyanate groups around the rings: 2, 2′-MDI, 2,4′-MDI, and 4,4′-MDI. MDI reacts with polyols in the manufacture of polyurethane.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) market was valued at 17410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21640 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymeric MDI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) include Wanhua, BASF, Huntsman, Covestro, DOW, Tosoh and Kumho Mitsui, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polymeric MDI
- Pure MDI
- Modified MDI
- Others
Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Rigid Foam
- Flexible Foam
- Coatings
- Elastomers
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Others
Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Wanhua
- BASF
- Huntsman
- Covestro
- DOW
- Tosoh
- Kumho Mitsui
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) Product Type
