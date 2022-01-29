Industrial Venting Membrane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EPTFE Membrane has been widely used in industrial applications with a unique microporous structure. It comprises small randomly connected fibrils that render an effective pore size many times smaller than can be seen by the naked eye. Venting membrane microporous films are naturally hydrophobic and can be used as permeable water barriers for venting or breather filters for gas sensors, electronics and more.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Venting Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Industrial Venting Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Venting Membrane market was valued at 753.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1024.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adhesive Vents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Venting Membrane include GORE, Saint-Gobain, Donaldson, Sumitomo, Zeusinc, Clarcor, Porex, MicroVent and Nitto Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Venting Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adhesive Vents

Vent without Backing Material

Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electric and Electronics

Medical

Chemical Packaging

Food and Beverages Packaging

Other

Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Venting Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Venting Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Venting Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Industrial Venting Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GORE

Saint-Gobain

Donaldson

Sumitomo

Zeusinc

Clarcor

Porex

MicroVent

Nitto Denko

Pall Corporation

IPRO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Venting Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Venting Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Venting Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Venting Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Venting Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Venting Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Venting Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Venting Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Venting Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Venting Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Venting Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Venting Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Venting Membrane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Venting Membrane Companies

