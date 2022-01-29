Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) is a mixture of two stereo-isomers of 3-aminomethyl-3, 5, 5-trimethylcyclohexylamine, and is a colorless to yellow low viscosity liquid with a faint amine odor. Commonly, the ratio of Cis /Trans isomers is 75/25 commercially.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) market was valued at 665.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 780.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One-Step Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) include Evonik, Basf and Wanhua Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- One-Step Method
- Two-Step Method
- Other
- Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
- Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- IPDI
- Epoxy Resin
- Others
Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Evonik
- Basf
- Wanhua Chem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) Companies
