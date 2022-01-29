Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) is an intermediate chemical used to produce IPDI-based products (i.e., polyisocyanates, polyurethane dispersions) that are primarily used in certain polyurethane coatings. These IPDI-based products are used by industrial customers to manufacture various coatings for automobiles, flooring, roofing, machinery, and textile applications. They are also used in cast elastomers, adhesives, sealants, and as cross linkers for powder coatings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) market was valued at 751.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 939.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Guaranteed Reagent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) include Covestro (Bayer), Evonik, Vencorex, Wanhua Chemical and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Guaranteed Reagent
- Analytical Reagent
- Chemically Pure
Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coatings and Inks
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Elastomers
- Other
Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Covestro (Bayer)
- Evonik
- Vencorex
- Wanhua Chemical
- BASF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Players in Global Market
