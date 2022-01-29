Itaconic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Itaconic Acid is a naturally occurring unsaturated 5-C dicarboxylic acid which is also known as methylenesuccinic acid or methylenebutanedioic acid

This report contains market size and forecasts of Itaconic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Itaconic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Itaconic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tonne)

Global top five Itaconic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Itaconic Acid market was valued at 105 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 135.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Itaconic Acid include Kehai Biochemistry, Guoguang Biochemistry, Huaming Biochemistry, Alpha Chemika and Zhongshun Science & Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Itaconic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Itaconic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonne)

Global Itaconic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthesis

Fermentation

Global Itaconic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonne)

Global Itaconic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plasticizer

Lubricating Oil Additive

Other

Global Itaconic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonne)

Global Itaconic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Itaconic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Itaconic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Itaconic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tonne)

Key companies Itaconic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kehai Biochemistry

Guoguang Biochemistry

Huaming Biochemistry

Alpha Chemika

Zhongshun Science & Technology

