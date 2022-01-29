Lithium Carbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lithium Carbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Lithium carbonate is an inorganic compound, the lithium salt of carbonate with the formula Li2CO3. This white salt is an important industrial chemical and widely used in many industries, such as battery industry, processing of metal oxides
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Carbonate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Lithium Carbonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Lithium Carbonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Lithium Carbonate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium Carbonate market was valued at 3145.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8931.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium Carbonate include SQM, Albemarle, FMC, Orocobre, Nordic Mining, Tianqi Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium, Ruifu Lithium and Weihua, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lithium Carbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium Carbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate
- Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate
Global Lithium Carbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Batteries
- Glass and Ceramics
- Medical
- Lubricants
- Metallurgy
- Other
Global Lithium Carbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lithium Carbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lithium Carbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Lithium Carbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Lithium Carbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SQM
- Albemarle
- FMC
- Orocobre
- Nordic Mining
- Tianqi Lithium
- Ganfeng Lithium
- Ruifu Lithium
- Weihua
- QingHai Salt Lake Industry
- Yahua
- Palith
- Tibet Mineral Development
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium Carbonate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium Carbonate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium Carbonate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium Carbonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium Carbonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium Carbonate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium Carbonate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium Carbonate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium Carbonate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium Carbonate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium Carbonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Carbonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Carbonate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Carbonate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Carbonate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Carbonate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
