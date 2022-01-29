Lithium Carbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lithium carbonate is an inorganic compound, the lithium salt of carbonate with the formula Li2CO3. This white salt is an important industrial chemical and widely used in many industries, such as battery industry, processing of metal oxides

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Carbonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Lithium Carbonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lithium Carbonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lithium Carbonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lithium Carbonate market was valued at 3145.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8931.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lithium Carbonate include SQM, Albemarle, FMC, Orocobre, Nordic Mining, Tianqi Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium, Ruifu Lithium and Weihua, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lithium Carbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lithium Carbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lithium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade Lithium Carbonate

Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Global Lithium Carbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lithium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Batteries

Glass and Ceramics

Medical

Lubricants

Metallurgy

Other

Global Lithium Carbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lithium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lithium Carbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lithium Carbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lithium Carbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lithium Carbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SQM

Albemarle

FMC

Orocobre

Nordic Mining

Tianqi Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium

Ruifu Lithium

Weihua

QingHai Salt Lake Industry

Yahua

Palith

Tibet Mineral Development

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithium Carbonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lithium Carbonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lithium Carbonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lithium Carbonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lithium Carbonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lithium Carbonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithium Carbonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lithium Carbonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lithium Carbonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lithium Carbonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lithium Carbonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Carbonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Carbonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Carbonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Carbonate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Carbonate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

