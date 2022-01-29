MABS Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

MABS is a copolymer of methyl methacrylate, acrylonitrile, butadiene, styrene, and it has ordinary ABS resin’s mechanical properties, but higher impact toughness and transparency than ABS

This report contains market size and forecasts of MABS Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global MABS Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MABS Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five MABS Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global MABS Resin market was valued at 452.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 588.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Purpose Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MABS Resin include Toray, LG Chem, Chi Mei, LOTTE Advanced Materials, Styrolution, Techno-UMG, Denka, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre and NIPPON A&L. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MABS Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MABS Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global MABS Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Purpose Grade

High Impact Grade

High Rigidity Grade

Other

Global MABS Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global MABS Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Appliance Industrial

3C Products

Toys

Medical Industrial

Other

Global MABS Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global MABS Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MABS Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MABS Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MABS Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies MABS Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

LG Chem

Chi Mei

LOTTE Advanced Materials

Styrolution

Techno-UMG

Denka

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre

NIPPON A&L

