Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Mass transfer is the net movement of mass from one location, usually meaning stream, phase, fraction or component, to another.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mass Transfer (Distillation) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mass Transfer (Distillation) market was valued at 1121.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1765.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Column Internals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mass Transfer (Distillation) include Sulzer, Koch-Glitsch, Raschig, VFF, RVT Process Equipment, Beiyang National Distillation Technology, Nantong Sutong Separation Technology, Boneng and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mass Transfer (Distillation) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Column Internals
- Random Packing
- Structured Packing
- Trays
Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Petroleum Industrial
- Petrochemical Industrial
- Fine Chemical Industrial
- Other
Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mass Transfer (Distillation) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mass Transfer (Distillation) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sulzer
- Koch-Glitsch
- Raschig
- VFF
- RVT Process Equipment
- Beiyang National Distillation Technology
- Nantong Sutong Separation Technology
- Boneng
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- Haiyan New Century
- Wuhang Kai Tong
- Zehua Chemical Engineering
- Montz
- HAT International
- Lantec Products
- Jiangxi Xintao Technology
- Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering
- Kevin Enterprises
- GTC Technology US
- Tianjin Univtech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mass Transfer (Distillation) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mass Transfer (Distillation) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/