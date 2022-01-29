Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mass transfer is the net movement of mass from one location, usually meaning stream, phase, fraction or component, to another.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mass Transfer (Distillation) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mass Transfer (Distillation) market was valued at 1121.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1765.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Column Internals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mass Transfer (Distillation) include Sulzer, Koch-Glitsch, Raschig, VFF, RVT Process Equipment, Beiyang National Distillation Technology, Nantong Sutong Separation Technology, Boneng and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mass Transfer (Distillation) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Column Internals

Random Packing

Structured Packing

Trays

Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petroleum Industrial

Petrochemical Industrial

Fine Chemical Industrial

Other

Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mass Transfer (Distillation) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mass Transfer (Distillation) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sulzer

Koch-Glitsch

Raschig

VFF

RVT Process Equipment

Beiyang National Distillation Technology

Nantong Sutong Separation Technology

Boneng

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Haiyan New Century

Wuhang Kai Tong

Zehua Chemical Engineering

Montz

HAT International

Lantec Products

Jiangxi Xintao Technology

Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering

Kevin Enterprises

GTC Technology US

Tianjin Univtech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mass Transfer (Distillation) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mass Transfer (Distillation) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mass Transfer (Distillation) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mass Transfer (Distillation) Companies

