Dry Ice Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Dry Ice market covers Food Grade, Industry Grade, etc. The typical players include Linde, Air Liquide, Messer Group, SOL Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, etc. Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide. It is colourless, odourless, non-flammable, and slightly acidic. Dry ice made by liquid CO2 to which is expanded to produce CO2 snow and then compressing it into conveniently sized dry ice blocks and pellets. Dry ice is mainly used for food preservation, machine blast cleaning and other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Ice in global, including the following market information:

Global Dry Ice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry Ice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dry Ice companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry Ice market was valued at 925 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1299.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry Ice include Linde, Air Liquide, Messer Group, SOL Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Polar Ice, Air Products (ACP) and Hunan Kaimeite Gases, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Ice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dry Ice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry Ice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Dry Ice Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry Ice Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Industrial Cleaning

Entertainment Industrial

Others

Global Dry Ice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry Ice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry Ice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry Ice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Ice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dry Ice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde

Air Liquide

Messer Group

SOL Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Polar Ice

Air Products (ACP)

Hunan Kaimeite Gases

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Ice Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dry Ice Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dry Ice Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dry Ice Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dry Ice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dry Ice Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Ice Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dry Ice Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dry Ice Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dry Ice Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dry Ice Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Ice Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry Ice Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Ice Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dry Ice Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Ice Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dry Ice Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Food Grade

4.1.3 Industrial Grade

4.2 By Type – Global Dry Ice Revenue & Forecasts

