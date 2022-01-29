Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Modified atmosphere packaging is a technique where either the atmosphere within the package is removed entirely, referred to as vacuum packaging, or the atmosphere is altered, referred to as controlled atmosphere or gas flushed packaging. In each case, the objective is to extend the shelf life of perishable foods, while at the same time the quality of the product is maintained.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Atmospheric Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Modified Atmospheric Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Modified Atmospheric Packaging market was valued at 1406.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1926.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passive MAP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Modified Atmospheric Packaging include Amcor, Amcor, Coveris, Linde, CVP Systems, Total Packaging Solutions, DuPont, Berry Plastics and Sealed Air, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Modified Atmospheric Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passive MAP

Active MAP

Others

Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Meat

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Bread and Cake

Others

Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Modified Atmospheric Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Modified Atmospheric Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Modified Atmospheric Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Modified Atmospheric Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Coveris

Linde

CVP Systems

Total Packaging Solutions

DuPont

Berry Plastics

Sealed Air

Winpak

Dansensor

Praxair

Ilapak Packaging Machinery

