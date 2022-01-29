Nano Metal Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nano Metal Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A nanopowder is an extremely fine powder produced on the nano scale for applications in industry and research.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nano Metal Powder in global, including the following market information:
- Global Nano Metal Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Nano Metal Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Nano Metal Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nano Metal Powder market was valued at 395.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 810.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copper Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nano Metal Powder include Shoei Chemical Inc, Heraeus, Ningbo Guangbo, Umcor, DOWA, AMES, Advanced Nano Products, Fukuda and Novacentrix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nano Metal Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nano Metal Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nano Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Copper Powder
- Silver Powder
- Aluminum Powder
- Nickel Powder
- Others
Global Nano Metal Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nano Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Catalyst Industrial
- Consumer Electronics
- Surface Coating Material
- Others
Global Nano Metal Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nano Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nano Metal Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nano Metal Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Nano Metal Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Nano Metal Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Shoei Chemical Inc
- Heraeus
- Ningbo Guangbo
- Umcor
- DOWA
- AMES
- Advanced Nano Products
- Fukuda
- Novacentrix
- Hongwu Material
- Miyou Group
- Jiaozuo Banlv
- CVMR Corporation
- Beijing Dk
- American Elements
- Shanghai ChaoWei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nano Metal Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nano Metal Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nano Metal Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nano Metal Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nano Metal Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nano Metal Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nano Metal Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nano Metal Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nano Metal Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nano Metal Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nano Metal Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nano Metal Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nano Metal Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nano Metal Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nano Metal Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nano Metal Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
