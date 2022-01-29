Optical Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Optical film is dielectric film or metal film which coated on the surface of optical element. Optical film is a kind of high-performance film, can change the transfer characteristics of light waves, including light refraction, reflection, scattering, absorption, and polarization and phase.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Optical Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Optical Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Optical Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Optical Films market was valued at 20710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polarizer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Optical Films include Kangdexin, SKC, Nitto Denko, Sumitomo Chemical, LG Chem, 3M, Mntech, CCS and Shinwha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Optical Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Optical Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Optical Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polarizer

Optical Film for Back Light Unit

Optical Film

Global Optical Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Optical Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer electronics

Optical equipment

Automotive

Industrial

Lighting

Others

Global Optical Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Optical Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Optical Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Optical Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Optical Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Optical Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kangdexin

SKC

Nitto Denko

Sumitomo Chemical

LG Chem

3M

Mntech

CCS

Shinwha

Toray Industries

Samsung SDI

Kimoto

Keiwa

Eternal

Lucky Film

Ubright

Sanritz

BQM(DAXON)

CHIMEI

Efun

Gunze

WAH HONG

Gamma

OIKE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Optical Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Optical Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Optical Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Optical Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Optical Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Optical Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Optical Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Optical Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Optical Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Optical Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Optical Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Optical Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Optical Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Optical Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Optical Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polarizer

4.1.3 Optical Film for Back

