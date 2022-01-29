Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) provides extended cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs cannot adequately function to sustain life.ECLS/ECMO support patients facing life-threatening situations, such as heart or lung failure due to illness, after cardiac surgery, or as a bridge for patients awaiting a lung transplant or heart assist device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service market was valued at 295.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 367.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service include Comprehensive Care Services, Keystone Perfusion Services, SpecialtyCare, Perfusion Solution, PROCIRCA, Vivacity Perfusion and Memorial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO Services

VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO Services

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adult

Neonatal

Pediatric

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Comprehensive Care Services

Keystone Perfusion Services

SpecialtyCare

Perfusion Solution

PROCIRCA

Vivacity Perfusion

Memorial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Service Product Type

