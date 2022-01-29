Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermal drying technology is based on removal of water from dewatered solids which accomplishes both volume and weight reduction. The added benefit of thermal drying is that it typically results in a product with significant nutrient value. Typically, dewatered solids (at approximately 18% to 35% dry solids content) are delivered to a thermal drying system, where most of the water is removed via evaporation resulting in a product containing approximately 90% solids. In the thermal drying system, the temperature of the wet solids mass is raised so that the water is driven off as a vapor. By removing most of the water from the solids, thermal drying results in a significant reduction in both volume and mass.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment market was valued at 570.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 651.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment include Andritz AG, Veolia, Huber Se, Gea Group, AES, Pieralisi, Air and Liquid Systems and The Witte Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Type

Indirect Type

Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pulp

Textile

Oil

Food and Beverage

Others

Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Andritz AG

Veolia

Huber Se

Gea Group

AES

Pieralisi

Air and Liquid Systems

The Witte Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Players in Global Market

