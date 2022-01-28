Electromechanical Solenoid Valves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Electromechanical Solenoid Valve is an electromechanically operated valve. Solenoid Valve is used to control the fluid automatic based components, belonging to the actuator; the valve is controlled by an electric current through a solenoid: in the case of a two-port valve the flow is switched on or off; in the case of a three-port valve, the outflow is switched between the two outlet ports.

Multiple Solenoid Valves can be placed together on a manifold. olenoid Valves are the most frequently used control elements in fluidics. Their tasks are to shut off, release, dose, distribute or mix fluids. They are found in many application areas. Solenoids offer fast and safe switching, high reliability, long service life, good medium compatibility of the materials used, low control power and compact design.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electromechanical Solenoid Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Electromechanical Solenoid Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electromechanical Solenoid Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electromechanical Solenoid Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electromechanical Solenoid Valves market was valued at 4311.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5429.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct-Acting Solenoid Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electromechanical Solenoid Valves include Emerson (ASCO & Sirai), Kendrion, Danfoss, Parker, Brkert, SMC, Norgren, CKD and CEME, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electromechanical Solenoid Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electromechanical Solenoid Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electromechanical Solenoid Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct-Acting Solenoid Valves

Sub-Step Direct-Acting Solenoid Valves

Pilot Solenoid Valves

Global Electromechanical Solenoid Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electromechanical Solenoid Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Appliance

Automobile

General Industry

Automation

Others

Global Electromechanical Solenoid Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electromechanical Solenoid Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electromechanical Solenoid Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electromechanical Solenoid Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electromechanical Solenoid Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electromechanical Solenoid Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emerson (ASCO & Sirai)

Kendrion

Danfoss

Parker

Brkert

SMC

Norgren

CKD

CEME

Juliang Valve

Saginomiya

ODE

Takasago Electric

YPC

PRO UNI-D

Airtac

Zhejiang Sanhua

Anshan Electromagnetic Valve

Precision Instruments Co.

Gadson Electronics

Recon Control

Uflow Automation

Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd

Aira Euro

Rico

CISPL

Jekon Controls

Shaan India

