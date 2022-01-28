Photoinitiators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photoinitiators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in global, including the following market information:
Global Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Photoinitiators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Photoinitiators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Photoinitiators market was valued at 762.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 859.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cationic Photoinitiator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Photoinitiators include IGM Resins, Tianjin Jiuri New Material, TRONLY, Arkema Group, DBC, Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials, HUBEI GURUN TECHNOLOGY, NewSun Polymer Technology and Shandong Deyang New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Photoinitiators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cationic Photoinitiator
- Free Radical Photoinitiator
Global Photoinitiators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paints
- Printing Inks
- Adhesives
- Others
Global Photoinitiators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Photoinitiators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Photoinitiators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Photoinitiators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Photoinitiators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IGM Resins
- Tianjin Jiuri New Material
- TRONLY
- Arkema Group
- DBC
- Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials
- HUBEI GURUN TECHNOLOGY
- NewSun Polymer Technology
- Shandong Deyang New Materials
- Rudong Jinkangtai Chemical
- Kurogane Kasei
- Eutec Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photoinitiators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Photoinitiators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Photoinitiators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Photoinitiators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Photoinitiators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Photoinitiators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photoinitiators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Photoinitiators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Photoinitiators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Photoinitiators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Photoinitiators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photoinitiators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Photoinitiators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Photoinitiators Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photoinitiators Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Photoinitiators Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
