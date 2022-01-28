Photoinitiators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoinitiators in global, including the following market information:

Global Photoinitiators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Photoinitiators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Photoinitiators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photoinitiators market was valued at 762.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 859.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cationic Photoinitiator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photoinitiators include IGM Resins, Tianjin Jiuri New Material, TRONLY, Arkema Group, DBC, Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials, HUBEI GURUN TECHNOLOGY, NewSun Polymer Technology and Shandong Deyang New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Photoinitiators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photoinitiators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cationic Photoinitiator

Free Radical Photoinitiator

Global Photoinitiators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints

Printing Inks

Adhesives

Others

Global Photoinitiators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Photoinitiators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photoinitiators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photoinitiators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Photoinitiators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Photoinitiators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IGM Resins

Tianjin Jiuri New Material

TRONLY

Arkema Group

DBC

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

HUBEI GURUN TECHNOLOGY

NewSun Polymer Technology

Shandong Deyang New Materials

Rudong Jinkangtai Chemical

Kurogane Kasei

Eutec Chemical

