Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) in global, including the following market information:

Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) market was valued at 127.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 218.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

XDI Monomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) include Mitsui Chemicals, Hangzhou Brown Bio-Pharm, Wanhua Chemical Group, Beijing Yuji Science & Technology, GANSU YINGUANG JUYIN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY, Levima Group and Hanwha Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

XDI Monomer

XDI Prepolymer

Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Spectacle Lenses

Coatings and Binders

Automobile (Cushioning Material)

Semiconductor (Light Pad)

Food Packaging

Membrane Material

Other

Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui Chemicals

Hangzhou Brown Bio-Pharm

Wanhua Chemical Group

Beijing Yuji Science & Technology

GANSU YINGUANG JUYIN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Levima Group

Hanwha Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Xylylene Diisocyanate (XDI) Companies

