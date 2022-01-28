Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Hydrophilic Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Medical Hydrophilic Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Hydrophilic Coating market was valued at 437 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 813.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nano Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Hydrophilic Coating include DSM Biomedical, Surmodics, Biocoat, Coatings2Go, Hydromer, Harland Medical Systems, AST Products, Surface Solutions Group and ISurTec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Hydrophilic Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nano Coating
- Metal Coating
- Polymer Coating
- Other
Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Catheter
- Support Conveying System
- Guide Wire
- Other
Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Hydrophilic Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Hydrophilic Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Hydrophilic Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Medical Hydrophilic Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DSM Biomedical
- Surmodics
- Biocoat
- Coatings2Go
- Hydromer
- Harland Medical Systems
- AST Products
- Surface Solutions Group
- ISurTec
- AdvanSource Biomaterials
- Teleflex
- Argon Medical
- Medichem
- Covalon Technologies
- JMedtech
- Jiangsu Biosurf Biotech
- Shanghai Luyu Biotech
- Chengdu DAXAN Innovative Medical Tech
- Bona Bairun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Hydrophilic Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Hydrophilic Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Hydrophilic Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Hydrophilic Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Hydrophilic Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Hydrophilic Coating Companies
