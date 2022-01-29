Global Luminaire Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Luminaire market was valued at 7234.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on.For industry structure analysis, the luminaire industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 40% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of luminaire.

By Market Verdors:

Philips Lighting

OSRAM

GE Lighting

Panasonic

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Thorn Lighting

TOSHIBA

Hubbell Lighting

Asian Electronics

Bajaj Electricals

Targetti

Taschibra

LSI Industries

SIMKAR

Thorlux Lighting

Evolution Lighting

KALCO Lighting

Venture

Foshan Lighting

Opple Lighting

NVC Lighting

YANKO Lighting

PAK Corporation

LEEDARSON

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Forest Lighting

Huayi Lighting

TCL Lighting

By Types:

LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

LFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Halogen Luminaire

Incandescent Luminaire

By Applications:

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Industrial

Outdoor

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Luminaire Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Luminaire Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 LED Luminaire

1.4.3 CFL Luminaire

1.4.4 LFL Luminaire

1.4.5 HID Luminaire

1.4.6 Halogen Luminaire

1.4.7 Incandescent Luminaire

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luminaire Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Office

1.5.4 Shop

1.5.5 Hospitality

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Outdoor

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Luminaire Market

1.8.1 Global Luminaire Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luminaire Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Luminaire Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luminaire Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Luminaire Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Luminaire Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Luminaire Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North

Global Luminaire Market Outlook 2022