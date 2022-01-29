GDI Pump Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gasoline direct injection (GDI) pumps are found near the engine bay and supply precise amounts of fuel straight to the combustion chamber, compared to indirect injection fuel pumps it reduces inefficiencies and increases power.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GDI Pump in global, including the following market information:

Global GDI Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global GDI Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five GDI Pump companies in 2021 (%)

The global GDI Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

300 Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GDI Pump include Bosch, Delphi Technologies, Stanadyne LLC, Spectra Premium Industries Inc, Denso, Carter, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc, Pierburg and GMB. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GDI Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GDI Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global GDI Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

300 Bar

350 Bar and Above

200 Bar

Global GDI Pump Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global GDI Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Global GDI Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global GDI Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GDI Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GDI Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies GDI Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies GDI Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Delphi Technologies

Stanadyne LLC

Spectra Premium Industries Inc

Denso

Carter

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc

Pierburg

GMB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GDI Pump Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3 Global GDI Pump Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global GDI Pump Overall Market Size

2.1 Global GDI Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global GDI Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global GDI Pump Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GDI Pump Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global GDI Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global GDI Pump Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global GDI Pump Sales by Companies

3.5 Global GDI Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GDI Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers GDI Pump Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GDI Pump Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GDI Pump Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GDI Pump Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global GDI Pump Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 300 Bar

4.1.3 350 Bar and Above

4.1.4 200 Bar

4.2 By Type – Global GDI Pump Revenue & Forecasts

