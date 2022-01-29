GDI Pump Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

GDI Pump Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Gasoline direct injection (GDI) pumps are found near the engine bay and supply precise amounts of fuel straight to the combustion chamber, compared to indirect injection fuel pumps it reduces inefficiencies and increases power.
This report contains market size and forecasts of GDI Pump in global, including the following market information:
Global GDI Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global GDI Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five GDI Pump companies in 2021 (%)
The global GDI Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
300 Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of GDI Pump include Bosch, Delphi Technologies, Stanadyne LLC, Spectra Premium Industries Inc, Denso, Carter, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc, Pierburg and GMB. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the GDI Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global GDI Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global GDI Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 300 Bar
- 350 Bar and Above
- 200 Bar
Global GDI Pump Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global GDI Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global GDI Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global GDI Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies GDI Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies GDI Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies GDI Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies GDI Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- Delphi Technologies
- Stanadyne LLC
- Spectra Premium Industries Inc
- Denso
- Carter
- Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc
- Pierburg
- GMB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GDI Pump Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3 Global GDI Pump Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GDI Pump Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GDI Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GDI Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global GDI Pump Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GDI Pump Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GDI Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GDI Pump Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global GDI Pump Sales by Companies
3.5 Global GDI Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GDI Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers GDI Pump Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GDI Pump Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GDI Pump Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GDI Pump Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global GDI Pump Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 300 Bar
4.1.3 350 Bar and Above
4.1.4 200 Bar
4.2 By Type – Global GDI Pump Revenue & Forecasts
