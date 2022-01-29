Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market was valued at 585.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The solid buoyancy material is a kind of solid compound which is obtained by the physical and chemical reaction of the inorganic light weight filling material into the organic polymer material.Based on the characteristics of low density and high pressure, solid buoyancy materials are widely used in civil, commercial and military applications, such as the counterweight of equipment in water, floating or suspended floating cables and buoys, submarine cable burying machinery, zero buoyancy towing body, unmanned remotely operated submersible, etc.Different conditions of use, its performance requirements are not the same.With the development of Marine technology, the application prospect of high strength buoyancy materials is very broad.In addition, since the solid buoyancy material is required for subsequent processing.Generally speaking, according to different processing requirements, the processing fee is very different.In this report, the price we calculated mainly refers to the ex-factory price of the solid buoyancy material itself, and does not include the processing costs.At present, hollow glass bead floating materials occupy the largest market share in the production end, and the market share of chemical foam buoyancy materials is continuously declining.Compared with chemical foam buoyancy material, hollow glass bead floating material has obvious advantages.

By Market Verdors:

Trelleborg

Matrix

Balmoral

Engineered Syntactic Systems (ESS)

Diab Group

Bmtl-HF

Gurit

Floatex

Syntech

Marine Chemical Research Institute

Hubei Haishan Technology Co.,Ltd.

CBM Future

AMMT

Qingdao Evergreen Maritime Co.,Ltd

By Types:

Chemical Foam Buoyancy Material

Hollow Glass Bead Buoyancy Material

Composite Lightweight Buoyancy Material

By Applications:

Scuba Diving Equipment

Offshore Oil Exploration

Ocean Buoy

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

