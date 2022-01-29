Rebar Grout Sleeve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rebar Grout Sleeve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The Rebar Grout Sleeve market covers Full-grout Sleeves, Half-grout Sleeves, etc. The typical players include Tokyo Tekko, Dextra Group, Leviat (CRH plc), Splice Sleeve Group, Shandong Jinheng Precision Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rebar Grout Sleeve in global, including the following market information:
Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rebar Grout Sleeve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rebar Grout Sleeve market was valued at 117.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 147.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full-Grout Sleeves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rebar Grout Sleeve include Tokyo Tekko, Dextra Group, Leviat (CRH Plc), Splice Sleeve Group, Shandong Jinheng Precision Steel Pipe, Dayton Superior, Beijing Sida Jianmao Technology Development, Fuji Bolt Mfg and Shenzhen GLUS Building Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rebar Grout Sleeve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Full-Grout Sleeves
- Half-Grout Sleeves
Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building Construction
- Bridge
- Others
Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rebar Grout Sleeve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rebar Grout Sleeve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rebar Grout Sleeve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Rebar Grout Sleeve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tokyo Tekko
- Dextra Group
- Leviat (CRH Plc)
- Splice Sleeve Group
- Shandong Jinheng Precision Steel Pipe
- Dayton Superior
- Beijing Sida Jianmao Technology Development
- Fuji Bolt Mfg
- Shenzhen GLUS Building Material
- Reid
- Hebei Kapule Machinery
- Shanghai Liwubao Construction Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rebar Grout Sleeve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rebar Grout Sleeve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rebar Grout Sleeve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rebar Grout Sleeve Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rebar Grout Sleeve Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rebar Grout Sleeve Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
