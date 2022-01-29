Rebar Grout Sleeve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Rebar Grout Sleeve market covers Full-grout Sleeves, Half-grout Sleeves, etc. The typical players include Tokyo Tekko, Dextra Group, Leviat (CRH plc), Splice Sleeve Group, Shandong Jinheng Precision Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rebar Grout Sleeve in global

Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rebar Grout Sleeve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rebar Grout Sleeve market was valued at 117.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 147.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full-Grout Sleeves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rebar Grout Sleeve include Tokyo Tekko, Dextra Group, Leviat (CRH Plc), Splice Sleeve Group, Shandong Jinheng Precision Steel Pipe, Dayton Superior, Beijing Sida Jianmao Technology Development, Fuji Bolt Mfg and Shenzhen GLUS Building Material, etc.

We surveyed the Rebar Grout Sleeve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full-Grout Sleeves

Half-Grout Sleeves

Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building Construction

Bridge

Others

Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rebar Grout Sleeve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies Rebar Grout Sleeve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rebar Grout Sleeve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rebar Grout Sleeve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rebar Grout Sleeve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key players include:

Tokyo Tekko

Dextra Group

Leviat (CRH Plc)

Splice Sleeve Group

Shandong Jinheng Precision Steel Pipe

Dayton Superior

Beijing Sida Jianmao Technology Development

Fuji Bolt Mfg

Shenzhen GLUS Building Material

Reid

Hebei Kapule Machinery

Shanghai Liwubao Construction Technology

