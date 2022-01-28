Vehicle Wiring Harness Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vehicle Wiring Harness refers to the contact terminal made of copper materials is made of (connector) and wire and cable crimping, the plastic insulator or external metal shell, Automotive Wiring Harness binding form a connection circuit component. At present, whether it is luxury car or economic – ordinary cars, Automotive Wiring Harness into the form is basically the same, are composed of wire, plug and parcel tape.

Automotive Wiring Harness has called the “vessel”, is generally considered to be the central nervous system of a car, the vehicle computer related functions of the vehicle together. Automotive Wiring Harness in the car electronics technology content and quantity, has gradually become an important index to evaluate the performance of automobile.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Wiring Harness in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Vehicle Wiring Harness companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Wiring Harness market was valued at 51670 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 62590 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Body Wiring Harness Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Wiring Harness include Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo, Delphi, Leoni, Lear, Yura, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric and PKC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vehicle Wiring Harness manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Body Wiring Harness

Chassis Wiring Harness

Engine Wiring Harness

HVAC Wiring Harness

Speed Sensors Wiring Harness

Others

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Wiring Harness revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Wiring Harness revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle Wiring Harness sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Vehicle Wiring Harness sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yazaki Corporation

Sumitomo

Delphi

Leoni

Lear

Yura

Fujikura

Furukawa Electric

PKC

Nexans Autoelectric

Kromberg&Schubert

THB Group

Coroplast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vehicle Wiring Harness Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Wiring Harness Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Wiring Harness Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Wiring Harness Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle Wiring Harness Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Wiring Harness Companies

4 Sights by Product

