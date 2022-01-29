Sports Trading Card Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sports Trading Card — A trading card printed with a sports theme, usually one depicting an athlete. Sports Trading card products contain photographs of athletes as well as other features, including player and team statistics, biographical material and, in certain cases, pieces of memorabilia and/or players autographs. Sports card products have historically featured professional sports figures from Major League Baseball, NFL Football, NBA Basketball and NHL Hockey, MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Premier League, Ligue 1, Tennis etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Trading Card in Global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Trading Card Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Trading Card market was valued at 1225 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2833.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Physical Sport Trading Card Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Trading Card include Panini, Topps Company, The Upper Deck Company, Futera and Leaf Trading Cards, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sports Trading Card companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Trading Card Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sports Trading Card Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Physical Sport Trading Card

Digital Sport Trading Card

Global Sports Trading Card Market, by Sports Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sports Trading Card Market Segment Percentages, by Sports Type, 2021 (%)

American Football

Baseball

Basketball

Association Football

Hockey

Others

Global Sports Trading Card Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Sports Trading Card Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Trading Card revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Trading Card revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panini

Topps Company

The Upper Deck Company

Futera

Leaf Trading Cards

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Trading Card Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Sports Type

1.3 Global Sports Trading Card Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Trading Card Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Trading Card Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Trading Card Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Trading Card Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Trading Card Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Trading Card Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Trading Card Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Sports Trading Card Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Trading Card Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Trading Card Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Trading Card Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

