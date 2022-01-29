Cable Entry Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cable entry systems provide safe cable entry into enclosures or electrical equipment, secure cables and provide strain relief while maintaining enclosure sealing requirements. Cable entry systems are crucial to the proper functioning of electrical systems. They route cables and wiring properly and keep them safe from damage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cable Entry Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Cable Entry Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cable Entry Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cable Entry Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cable Entry Systems market was valued at 461.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 695.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

For Cables without Connectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cable Entry Systems include Murrplastik, Roxtec, Trelleborg, Icotek, Jacob, Weidmuller, Conta Clip, LAPP and Lutze, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cable Entry Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cable Entry Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cable Entry Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

For Cables without Connectors

For Cables with Connectors

Global Cable Entry Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cable Entry Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Cabinets

Mechanical Engineering

Vehicle Engineering

Industrial Automation

Railroad

Renewable Energies

Others

Global Cable Entry Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cable Entry Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cable Entry Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cable Entry Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cable Entry Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cable Entry Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Murrplastik

Roxtec

Trelleborg

Icotek

Jacob

Weidmuller

Conta Clip

LAPP

Lutze

DetasUltra

CAMA System GmbH

Flexa

Phoenix Contact

Mencom Corporation

HH Barnum

Beisit Electric Tech (Hangzhou) Co

Shanghai Tuming Industrial Co

Linkwell Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cable Entry Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cable Entry Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cable Entry Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cable Entry Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cable Entry Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cable Entry Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cable Entry Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cable Entry Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cable Entry Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cable Entry Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cable Entry Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cable Entry Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cable Entry Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cable Entry Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cable Entry Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cable Entry Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

