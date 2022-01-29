Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market was valued at 732.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Super-absorbent polymer (SAP) is a granular material with exceptional ability to absorb aqueous solutions and is widely used in hygiene products such as diapers and feminine hygiene products. In addition, SAP finds use in agriculture, construction, entertainment and personal care. In global market, the production of Super Absorbent Polymer increases from 1637.7 K MT in 2012 to 2617.7 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.44%. In 2016, the global Super Absorbent Polymer market is led by China capturing about 23.58% of global Super Absorbent Polymer production. Europe and Japan are other main market with 19.68% and 19.60% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Super Absorbent Polymer are Nippon Shokubhai, BASF, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Seika, LG Chemical and Sanyo Chemical. Nippon Shokubhai is the world leader.

By Market Verdors:

Nippon Shokubhai

BASF

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika

LG Chemical

Sanyo Chemical

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Danson Technology

Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical

Weilong Polymer Material

Demi

By Types:

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer

By Applications:

Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence

Feminine Hygiene

Agriculture Products

