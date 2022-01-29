Grape Juice Concentrate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Water can comprise as much as 90% of juice. When most of this liquid is removed, the result is a thick, syrupy product known as juice concentrate. Extracting the water reduces bacterial growth, meaning that concentrate doesn?t spoil as easily as juice. This process likewise cuts packaging, storage, and transportation costs. Still, processing methods differ. Most concentrates are filtered, evaporated, and pasteurized, but some may also include additives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grape Juice Concentrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Grape Juice Concentrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grape Juice Concentrate market was valued at 919.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1333.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red Grape Juice Concentrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grape Juice Concentrate include JUVIAR, Jucosol, Vina montpellier, ENAV S.A., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Conuva, JULIAN SOLER, EXSER and Kineta SA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grape Juice Concentrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red Grape Juice Concentrate

White Grape Juice Concentrate

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Grape Juice

Wine

Dessert

Others

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JUVIAR

Jucosol

Vina montpellier

ENAV S.A.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Conuva

JULIAN SOLER

EXSER

Kineta SA

Chilean Grape Group

Cantine Brusa S.p.A.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grape Juice Concentrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grape Juice Concentrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grape Juice Concentrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Grape Juice Concentrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grape Juice Concentrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grape Juice Concentrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grape Juice Concentrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Grape Juice Concentrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Grape Juice Concentrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grape Juice Concentrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Grape Juice Concentrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grape Juice Concentrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grape Juice Concentrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grape Juice Concentrate Companies

4 Sights by Product

