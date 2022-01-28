Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lubrication in the drawing process is essential for maintaining good surface finish and long die life.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants in global, including the following market information:

Global Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants market was valued at 169.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 198.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Soap Based Lubricants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants include TRAXIT International, CONDAT, Kyoeisha, Adeka, Chemetall, Aztech Lubricants, Pan Chemicals, Blachford and Holifa and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Soap Based Lubricants

Calcium Soap Based Lubricants

Other

Global Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel Wire

Stainless Steel Wire

Tire Bead & Cord

Galvanized Wire

Other

Global Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Dry Wire Drawing Lubricants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TRAXIT International

CONDAT

Kyoeisha

Adeka

Chemetall

Aztech Lubricants

Pan Chemicals

Blachford

Holifa

Jiangyin Ouyate

