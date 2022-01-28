Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), also called PETE, is a type of engineering resin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market was valued at 108620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 140380 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Filament Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin include Tongkun Group, Xin Feng Ming Group, Zhejiang Hengyi, Indorama Ventures, Alpek, FENC, Reliance Industries, Sheng Hong Group and Hengli Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET Filament

PET Staple

PET Chips

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing Fabric

Technical Textiles

Bottle Packaging Container

Automotive Decoration

Electronics & Electrical

Building and Construction

Others

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tongkun Group

Xin Feng Ming Group

Zhejiang Hengyi

Indorama Ventures

Alpek

FENC

Reliance Industries

Sheng Hong Group

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Rongsheng Petrochemical

Sanfangxiang Group

Sinopec Yizheng

Since CR Chemicals

JBF

Octal

NanYa

Wankai New Materials

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea

SABIC

NEO GROUP

Lotte Chemical

Toray

KoKsan

Sibur (Polief)

Advansa

