L-Fucose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

L-Fucose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
L-Fucose is a deoxyhexasaccharide with the chemical formula C6H12O5.
This report contains market size and forecasts of L-Fucose in global, including the following market information:
- Global L-Fucose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global L-Fucose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
- Global top five L-Fucose companies in 2021 (%)
The global L-Fucose market was valued at 10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of L-Fucose include DuPont, Iris Biotech, Jennewein Biotechnologie, Sisco Research Laboratories, GlycoMatrix, Sigma-Aldrich, MAK Wood, Vector Laboratories and Ardilla Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the L-Fucose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global L-Fucose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global L-Fucose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Cosmetic Grade
- Food Grade
Global L-Fucose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global L-Fucose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Additive
- Food Additive
- Nutritional Supplement Additive
- Cosmetic Additive
- Other
Global L-Fucose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global L-Fucose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies L-Fucose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies L-Fucose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies L-Fucose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies L-Fucose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DuPont
- Iris Biotech
- Jennewein Biotechnologie
- Sisco Research Laboratories
- GlycoMatrix
- Sigma-Aldrich
- MAK Wood
- Vector Laboratories
- Ardilla Technologies
- Alfa Aesar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 L-Fucose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global L-Fucose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global L-Fucose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global L-Fucose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global L-Fucose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global L-Fucose Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top L-Fucose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global L-Fucose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global L-Fucose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global L-Fucose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global L-Fucose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 L-Fucose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers L-Fucose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Fucose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 L-Fucose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Fucose Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global L-Fucose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
4.1.3 Cosmetic Grade
4.1.4 Food Grade
4.2 By Type – Global L-Fucose Revenue & Forecasts
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/