VAE Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

VAE Redispersible Powder is a white free-flowing Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene copolymer base powder, readily redispersible in water to form stable emulsion. It combines the original characteristics of EVA emulsion with the special property of free flowing powder, and it is easy and convenient to handle and storage. Dry mixing with other powder materials such as cement, sand and aggregate at the factory can ensure consistent and reliable performance at the work site.

This report contains market size and forecasts of VAE Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global VAE Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global VAE Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five VAE Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global VAE Powder market was valued at 1116.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1538.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrophobic VAE Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of VAE Powder include Wacker, Elotex, DCC, VINAVIL, Shandong Xindadi, Wanwei, Shaanxi Xutai, Sailun Building and Gemez Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the VAE Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global VAE Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global VAE Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrophobic VAE Powder

Waterproof VAE Powder

Ordinary VAE Powder

Global VAE Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global VAE Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Others

Global VAE Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global VAE Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies VAE Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies VAE Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies VAE Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies VAE Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wacker

Elotex

DCC

VINAVIL

Shandong Xindadi

Wanwei

Shaanxi Xutai

Sailun Building

Gemez Chemical

Dow

Guangzhou Yuanye

Henan Tiansheng Chem

Zhaojia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 VAE Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global VAE Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global VAE Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global VAE Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global VAE Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global VAE Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top VAE Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global VAE Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global VAE Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global VAE Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global VAE Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 VAE Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers VAE Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VAE Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 VAE Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 VAE Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global VAE Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hydrophobic VAE Powder

4.1.3 Waterproof VAE Powder

4.1.4 Ordinary VAE Powder

